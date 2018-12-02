Malin Akerman Marries Boyfriend Jack Donnelly

Malin Akerman is off the market!



On Saturday, the Billions actress exchanged vows with British actor Jack Donnelly, ET has confirmed.



The ceremony took place Tulum, Mexico, a scenic town on the coastline of Yucatan Peninsula. Although details on the ceremony are hard to come by, it’s a solid bet that her adorable 5-year-old son Sebastian, from her previous marriage, played a role in the ceremony.



The 40-year-old Swedish stunner announced in October that she had gotten engaged to the fellow thespian who is best known for his role in BBC's Atlantic.



"This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts! I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while ;)" she captioned a photo of them together while also slyly displaying her new ring. "#engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes."

Akerman and her 32-year-old hubby first walked the red carpet as a couple at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival and Golden Nymph Awards in June. They were first spotted kissing in Puerto Rico in March.



The actress was previously married to drummer Roberto Zincone from 2007 to 2013.



