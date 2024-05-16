Mama June Shannon is mourning her daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.

In a first look at the Mama June: Family Crisis midseason teaser, a grief-stricken Mama June mourns the loss of her oldest daughter, who died on Dec. 9 after a battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer.

'Mama June: Family Crisis' - WE tv

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird are at their limit when it comes to money problems with Mama June. But they are forced to table their money matters as Anna's cancer progresses.

"We are mad as hell that Mama refused to pay the money back she stole," they say in the season sneak peek. "But we have to put our fight with Mama aside."

In an exclusive interview with ET last month, Mama June denied stealing any money from Alana while she was still underage.

"I didn't really steal any money," the TV personality shared. "You will see on Friday, you know, like it's not hundreds of thousands of dollars that is in question, it's only one show and that's Dancing With the Stars."

Nothing tests Mama June and her daughters more than their devastating loss, though.

The clip shows Anna's declining health, with a crying Mama June ultimately saying, "Anna passed away."

"I would spend every last penny just to have her back," she continues.

Since the family discovers that Anna never signed papers dictating custody of her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, the battle over them threatens to tear the family apart.

Kylee leaves to live with her father, Michael Cardwell, but rights to Kaitlyn's custody remain up for grabs, with Mama June's sights set on guardianship.

"What if Mama gets in front of that judge and she's like, 'You gave up custody of your kids?'" Lauryn asks Alana in the trailer before telling the cameras, "I don't know who the hell would grant her full custody of a child."

Mama June opened up to ET last month about how Anna's children are doing. She finds it difficult to imagine her daughter not being around to watch her kids grow up.

"This is the truth, Kylee's dad shouldn't be raising Kylee and I shouldn't be raising Kaitlyn," she shared. "[Their] mother, Anna, should be raising them and that's what I say over and over and over again. I even tell Kaitlyn that very often, 'I'll never replace your mother.'"

After facing "the hardest moment of our lives," the family also reaches its breaking point due to legal issues, lies and secret life-altering changes.

Meanwhile, Mama June and husband Justin Stroud's marriage is "on rough waters."

"It's gotta be a teamwork, not just June's way or the highway," Justin says in an argument with his wife.

Desperate to save her relationship, Mama June takes Justin and her daughters on a surprise vow renewal trip. But friction continues for the couple.

"How many times in the last year have I asked you to go to counseling?" Mama June asks in another scene.

An infuriated Justin yells back, "F**k you and counseling!" then slams the door behind him as he leaves.

As the family faces many struggles along with uncertain futures, the question remains, will the family finally unite and move forward together?

Mama June: Family Crisis returns Friday, June 14 on WeTV.

