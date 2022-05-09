Mama June Shares Her One Complaint About Daughter Alana's Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Mama June is opening up about her relationship with her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and how she feels about Alana's new boyfriend.
Speaking with ET's Deidre Behar, the reality star reflected on rebuilding their connection, which plays a part in the new season of her reality docuseries, Mama June: Road to Redemption.
"Our relationship is going good. You'll see that throughout the season," she shared. "She is turning 17 in August. So, that's the thing. She is graduating next year. A lot of people still look at her as that 6-year-old little girl, but she's [grown up]."
As it stands, Alana isn't living with Mama June, but instead with her 22-year-old sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. However, the matriarch of the family is trying to rebuild her relationships with her kids as she is in recovery for substance abuse, and she attempts to get her life back on track.
"Alana knows that the door is always open. She knows that I've always been here," Mama June shared. "Again, she's a teenager and teenagers are going to be teenagers. That's the best way I can say that."
As for Alana's high-profile romantic relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, Mama June explained that she's met him, and that she doesn't disapprove of him -- although she does have one issue that she would like to see him improve.
"They've been together over a year. He's good. He needs to hold down a job a little bit more," Mama June opined. "I mean, he's not bad. He doesn't treat her bad or anything like that."
While the relationship has drawn some heat on social media due to their four-year age gap -- Alana is 16 while Dralin is 20 -- that doesn't seem to be an issue for Mama June.
"They're [young] and they've been together over a year. So, if they last? Fine. If they don't, it can be her first love," Mama June shared.
Fans can see how Mama June and Alana work toward rebuilding their bond when Mama June: Road to Redemption returns Friday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.
