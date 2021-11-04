Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is opening up about her relationship with her mother. Alana and Mama June Shannon spoke with ET's Lauren Zima, about where they stand, June's journey to sobriety and what it was like being the Beach Ball on The Masked Singer.

"I feel like right now, we're definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship," Alana said of the ongoing rift between her and her mother. "I don't feel like it's 110 percent fixed, but it's definitely getting there, that's for sure."

Mama June's even moved closer to her family in an effort to be in her children's lives more as they film the next season of their WE tv series, Mama June: Road to Redemption, telling ET that she makes an effort to be with them "every day."

"We see a lot of each other during production, because we film five days a week, and so, I live probably 15 minutes from there now," June explained.

The pair grew that much closer through starring together on the singing competition series, which June called an "emotional" experience for the both of them.

"It was very emotional. It was kinda great that it was coming from our 10-year anniversary of being on reality TV, that happened Oct. 12 of this year, just last month and now we're on The Masked Singer, which is huge for both of us because Alana did Dancing With the Stars, and for us, it's one of the biggest things that we've done in our career," the 42-year-old TV personality shared. "So, I'm hoping that with everybody seeing that, we can do more projects similar to this one."

The mother-daughter duo donned the disguise of a beach ball, where they took to the stage to deliver an entertaining performance of Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA."

Alana described what it was like inside the beach ball, telling ET that the pair almost fell off stage.

"Inside the beach ball, it was hot, it was very dark. I could barely see where I was moving the beach ball too. I could not really understand in the first place, why we were in a big beach ball, there was not very much singing space, like I had eyeballs but I could barely see out of them because they had stuff on them," Alana explained. "It was very challenging but we got it done."

Mama June was in the back of the beach ball, with her daughter guiding the both of them around the stage.

"What it meant, was Alana had to steer around, because we tried to put me in the front and I am blind, and we almost went off the stage a couple of times," June revealed. I could not turn it the right way. So Alana was like, 'Let me sit in front.'"

Alana continued, "I mean, it was scary because if we would have gone off the stage it was like, I did not know where we were going really. I knew we were going to be on stage, a rolling beach ball."

The pair pulled it off and they managed to keep their appearance on the show a secret from their family and friends too. And while it was a special moment they kept close to their chest, it was made even more special that they did it together, as June celebrated two years of sobriety with her daughter by her side, a milestone she revealed to The Masked Singer audience.

"It really felt good," June admitted of having the audience's support and applause. "The last time we were in California doing a project together, I was in my addiction, so I actually thought about it a couple of nights before we went on stage and so that's again why I was so emotional, is that I realized that was the first time I had been and done a project with Alana, a huge project, in L.A., in L.A. at that, and been sober."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

