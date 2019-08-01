A Russian man has confessed to the murder of Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova, according to multiple reports.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation released a video on Wednesday of a man, Maxim Gareyev, confessing to killing Karaglanova, admitting his remorse and agreeing to continue to comply with the investigation into her death.

“She repeatedly insulted me, humiliated me, my sexual performance and downplayed my financial resources," Gareyev says of his motivations in the video, according to a translation by The Independent. "I couldn't take it any longer. I hit her with a knife at least five times in the neck and chest area."

"I regret it," he adds. "I will cooperate with the investigation."

The caption of the YouTube video also details that, "The suspect in [Karaglanova's] murder is detained. The investigation of the criminal case continues."

Karaglanova was found dead in a suitcase on Friday in her apartment in Moscow. She was 24.

According to BBC News, the social media influencer, who had over 100,000 followers on Instagram, was discovered after her family reported that she had failed to contact them for several days, in the days leading up to a birthday trip she had planned to the Netherlands on July 30. Growing concerned, the parents of Karaglanova contacted their daughter's landlord to request access to her apartment, where they found a suitcase containing her body in the hallway, according to the outlet.

BBC News reports that stab and cut wounds were found on Karaglanova's neck and chest, and that police were investigating jealousy as a possible motive.

"As a result of operational search activities, the police officers at the Moscow Directorate of the MVD of Russia in Moscow established the location and arrested the suspect in the murder of a female social media personality in the apartment of a residential building on Pyryeva Street," Irina Volk, the official spokesperson for Russian Ministry of Interior (MVD), said in a statement on Wednesday. "He has now been brought in for questioning."

Karaglanova's Instagram page, @katti_loves_life, features beautiful pics of the brunette beauty modeling chic clothes, traveling the world and enjoying fancy meals. Many compared her appearance to that of the late Audrey Hepburn.

In her very last Instagram post, which was shared on July 22, Karaglanova, a former Miss Moscow runner-up and recent medical school graduate, spoke of her love of travel.

"Our short but very cheerful trip to Corfu has come to an end," she wrote. "It was very opportune for a few days to escape from the torrential rains and cold to the Ionian Sea."

"Generally, to be honest, I do not like a long rest. I travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days," she continued. "The impressions of such short trips remain the brightest 💥. I remember in detail every trip, all beautiful places, funny stories."

