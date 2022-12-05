The man who pulled the trigger in the shooting of Ryan Fischer, the former dog walker for Lady Gaga, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

James Howard Jackson -- who was one of several people involved in the brutal crime -- took a plea agreement and pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted murder, according to multiple reports.

In February 2021, Jackson, 20, and two others were roaming through West Hollywood, Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley, looking for French bulldogs and other expensive breeds of dogs to steal for profit.

The group came across Fischer, who was walking the pop star's three dogs. The group dognapped two of the French bulldogs and Fischer was shot in the chest, by Jackson, in the course of the robbery.

Fischer was hospitalized and spent several days in the ICU before he was discharged in late March. He ended up requiring surgery to repair his lung, which had been severely damaged in the shooting.

Fischer was in the courtroom on Monday during the sentencing, and addressed Jackson, expressing, per People, "You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever."

"I do forgive you. With the attack, you completely altered my life. I know I can't completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you," Fischer continued.

Fischer later took to Instagram after the court hearing to share the lengthy and emotional impact statement he submitted to the judge and confronted Jackson with during the sentencing.

"Today was an emotional one, and it’s been a long journey to get to here,' Fischer captioned the post. "I’ll comment more in the coming days, but here is the impact statement I gave in court to the man who shot me. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the road that helped me reach this point. You really have carried me through the darkest times to find the light again."

Prosecutors said Fischer's employment with Lady Gaga, and her ownership of the dogs, were coincidental, and that those responsible for the crime did not know they belonged to her.

Gaga's two dogs -- named Gustav and Koji -- were later returned by Jennifer McBride after Gaga offered a $500,000 reward. Detectives have since charged McBride as an accessory to the crime.

Jackson was among five suspects arrested in April 2021, two months after Fischer was shot. L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón described the attack as "a brazen street crime." Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley -- the two men involved in the crime -- previously pleaded no contest to robbery earlier this year.

Back in April, Jackson was mistakenly released from jail by accident as part of a "clerical error." He remained free until finally found by authorities in August.

For more on the shocking crime and its aftermath, see the video below.

