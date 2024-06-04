Mandisa Hundley's cause of death has been revealed nearly two months after the American Idol alum and GRAMMY winner died.

Per an autopsy report obtained by People, Hundley -- who went by "just Mandisa" in her singing career -- died of complications of class III obesity at age 47.

The report lists the singer's death as natural, says the star was found dead in her home by friends, and that she "was last known alive approximately three weeks" earlier.

The singer's publicist, Velvet Kelm, confirmed the sad news to ET on April 19, saying, "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Mandisa Hundley, GRAMMY winner and 'American Idol' alum, died of complications of class III obesity at age 47 on April 18 - Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

A post was shared to Mandisa's official Instagram page soon after the news broke out. "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details," the caption read. "We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time. Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world."

American Idol's official Instagram page also paid homage to the late singer with a photo of her audition for the show.

"Mandisa was an adored icon on American Idol and in the music industry," the post read. "She had become a platinum-selling artist and had won several Grammys for her music. Her passing has left everyone on the show heartbroken, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family."

Mandisa at the 7th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 2, 2019 - Getty Images

Born and raised Citrus Heights, California, Mandisa studied vocal performance at Fisk University in Tennessee, and was living in the Nashville area at the time of her death.

She auditioned for season 5 of American Idol in Chicago in 2005, landing a spot on the show with her cover of Alicia Keys' hit "Fallin'" and ultimately finished in ninth place behind winner and runner-up Taylor Hicks and Katharine McPhee.

Following her elimination from the singing competition, Mandisa went on to release six studio albums in the Christian Contemporary genre, earning five total GRAMMY nominations and one win. Her 2013 release, Overcomer, won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album over a category of all male artists, including Christian music powerhouse Chris Tomlin.

Mandisa took several years out of the public eye following her GRAMMY win, returning in 2017 with a memoir titled Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy, as well as a new album, Out of the Dark. The singer opened up in her work and subsequent interviews about her struggle with depression and mental health.

ET interviewed Mandisa ahead of the release of Overcomer back in 2013, and the singer opened up about the album's themes of overcoming hardship -- which for her included Idol judge Simon Cowell's mockery of her weight during her time on the show.

"Knowing that so many of my listeners are battling with their weight as well, that just helps to understand the influence and the power of these songs," she explained at the time. "I just love knowing that this song and this album can encourage people in the middle of whatever they're facing."

Mandisa attends the premiere of 'Overcomer' on August 15, 2019 - Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On April 29, Idol paid homage to Mandisa's memory with a moving tribute sung by several other alums.

Melinda Doolittle, Colton Dixon, and Danny Gokey all performed a cover of "Shackles (Praise You)" by Mary Mary -- a favorite song of Mandisa's that she previously performed on Idol.

"Mandisa's joyful spirit carried over into her GRAMMY-winning gospel music and dedication to her faith," host Ryan Seacrest shared before kicking off the musical tribute.

"Instead of going out with all sadness, there's something we're celebrating here -- and to celebrate a life well lived," Gokey told ET after the show.

