Get you a man who can do both.

Mandy Moore's fiance, Taylor Goldsmith joined Instagram on Monday, and kicked off his feed with the cutest photo possible.

The New Basement Tapes musician posted a sweet shot of photobooth pictures of himself and Moore, posing, smiling and kissing. The photos are black and white, but you can practically see the pair glowing with love.

The couple was visiting and vacationing in Portland, and Moore shared some of their activities on her Instagram stories, including Goldsmith jamming on his guitar with friends.

Instagram

Moore also congratulated Goldsmith on joining the social media platform, posting on her stories, "Uh oh. Someone just made their own account."

Instagram

The This Is Us star and Goldsmith got engaged in September last year, dating for two years. ET spoke with the bride not long after Goldsmith put a ring on it, dishing about her wedding day must-haves. check them out in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Reveals Her Wedding Dress Will Be Anything But the Typical Bridal Style

Mandy Moore and Fiance Taylor Goldsmith Celebrate Summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro -- See the Pics!

Mandy Moore Shares the Sweet Story Behind Her Engagement Ring

Related Gallery