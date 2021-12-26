Mandy Moore celebrated her son's first Christmas with a very special gift. The This Is Us star took to her Instagram Story Saturday to share some of the gifts Gus received, including a pretty iconic one courtesy of Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

"Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it would be funny to get this for Gus," Moore wrote over a photo of the nine-month-old who was sat next to his very own Mandy Moore barbie doll.

The doll featured a blonde Moore from her pop star days in the early oughts. In addition to some outfit changes and accessories, the doll came with a Mandy Moore poster in the box that was signed by the singer.

Instagram/mandymooremm

Moore also marked the festive occasion on her feed, sharing a family photo of the new parents as well as some snaps of Gus and a photo alongside her husband's family.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths. Also thanks @nonajames for Gus’s new fav toy," she captioned the sweet holiday post.

Moore spoke to ET's Denny Directo at the premiere of the sixth and final season of This Is Us, in Los Angeles earlier this month, about celebrating the season with her baby boy for the first time.

"I understand now, yes, the significance of the holidays," the 37-year-old actor shared with a beaming smile. "I'm very, very excited to have our first holiday season together."

Mandy Moore can't wait to celebrate baby August's first holiday season! pic.twitter.com/NH19Nvxm6v — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 15, 2021

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed baby August on Feb. 20, and has become quite the regular on the This Is Us set.

"He's come to work with me since he was like a month old," Moore recalled. "So he's seen me in different makeup and wigs and everything."

Moore said he often stares at her when she's wearing makeup to play an elderly version of her character in the show, with a look that seems to imply he's thinking, "You have the same voice, you smell like my mom, but you look like you're 70.'"

"I know it's a little confusing, probably," Moore said, joking that he'll either have a fun time looking back at pictures of his time on set with his mom in elderly prosthetics, "or [need] therapy."

Season 6 of the series is just days away from its premiere, with Moore helming an episode in what will mark her directorial debut.

"It's such a dream," Moore marveled. "The episode is so good."

Catch it when season 6 of This Is Us debuts Jan. 4 on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT

Mandy Moore's Son Gets Confused When She Wears Older Rebecca Makeup on ‘This Is Us’ (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore On Sharing 1st Holiday Season With Baby Gus

Mandy Moore Gushes About Motherhood, Teases 'This Is Us' Final Season

Mandy Moore Talks Life as a New Mom at the 2021 Emmys (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery