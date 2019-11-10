Congrats are in order for Manny Jacinto and Dianne Doan!

The couple are engaged, Jacinto revealed during a panel alongside his Good Place co-stars D'Arcy Carden and Marc Evan Jackson at Vulture Festival 2019 on Saturday. ET has reached out to reps for Jacinto and Doan for comment.

"I was toying when to pop the question for a long time," Jacinto explained, per Vulture. "I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there's a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard. I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question."

Jacinto, 32, said he ended up taking the Warrior actress, 29, to several locations that were special to their relationship. "I took her to places that really meant a lot to us," he shared. "Where I first met her, where I first saw her, where we had our first date, and where we had our first dance class."

"I had these canvas things written down with a message saying why the places were important to us. At every location I had her close her eyes, I’d hold up the canvas, and she would open her eyes. I took her through five different places, and at the last place I had our families waiting and I proposed," Jacinto said.

See more on celeb engagements in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Good Place' Star Manny Jacinto Talks About His Friendship With Kristen Bell (Exclusive)

Anthony Rapp Engaged to Ken Ithiphol: See the Pic!

Jesse McCartney and Girlfriend Katie Peterson Are Engaged

Jesse McCartney and Longtime Girlfriend Katie Peterson Are Engaged! Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery