Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, looked like a million bucks while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The "La Fórmula" singer and Nadia color-coordinated their outfits and looked stunning Thursday as they arrived at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Anthony donned a green suit over a black dress shirt. He opted for shades that matched his outfit, too.

Nadia stunned in a bedazzled strapless green dress while flashing a wide grin. She opted for minimal jewelry -- earrings, necklace, wedding ring -- but the saying goes, less is more. That they glowed while walking a red carpet is nothing new.

Earlier this year, the couple looked ecstatic at another awards show in Miami, Florida, where Anthony kissed her baby bump on the red carpet. She gave birth to the couple's first child in June. It's Anthony's seventh child. Anthony, 55, and Nadia, 24, tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Miami, Florida, earlier this year.

Anthony is nominated for Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo. He's going up against Elvis Crespo, Luis Figueroa, Prince Royce and Romeo Santos.

