Marc Anthony commemorated his son, Cristian's, college graduation on Thursday, celebrating the family milestone alongside his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres.

"I love my kids to the moon and back and we get to celebrate you today," Anthony wrote on Instagram. He paired the caption with a video of Cristian receiving his diploma and two photos of the family posing together following the ceremony.

Per the photos, Cristian graduated from The New School in New York, where he attended Parsons School of Design.

Instagram

Torres also celebrated her son's graduation on social media, posting photos of the family's day to her Instagram Story. In one, she stands alongside her son for the ceremony and later sits with him and his brother in the back of a limo.

Instagram

Anthony married Torres, a former Miss Universe winner, in 2000 and they welcomed two children, Cristian and Ryan in 2001 and 2003. They separated in 2002 before reconciling their vows later that year but ultimately divorced in 2004. Anthony then married Jennifer Lopez, with whom he shares twins Emme and Max. The couple split in 2011. Anthony also shares two children with his former girlfriends Debbie Rosado and Claudette Lili and is now expecting a child with his current wife, former Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira.

Anthony brought Ferreira with him to this year's Premio Lo Nuestro, where he kissed her baby bump after he was announced as the night's first televised winner.

Anthony and Ferreira announced the pregnancy on Valentine's Day, two weeks after their wedding.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives. ♥️," they captioned the post.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Bennifer and Their Famous Exes Are Co-Parenting

Marc Anthony's Wife Nadia Announces Pregnancy Two Weeks After Wedding

See Marc Anthony in Tears as Nadia Ferreira Walks Down the Aisle

Related Gallery