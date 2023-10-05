All in the family! Marc Anthony sat down with Haute Living for his October/November 2023 cover story and revealed what he hopes his seven children take away from his career as a singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and activist.

"The biggest lesson I want to teach my kids is that there’s no shame in working hard. My kids look up to me, and we spend a lot of time doing Q&As. They ask, 'What was it like then?' And they know it was hard, man," he told the magazine.

Joe Thomas

Anthony, who shares daughter Arianna, 29, and son Chase, 28, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 20, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez; and a 4-month-old son with wife Nadia Ferreira, said that having an open dialogue with his family is key in instilling these values.

"When they hear the specific stories about my hard work, perseverance, all that good stuff, they're like, 'What?' I'm like, 'Yeah. That’s how it was. It was like the wild, wild West in this industry when I started.'"

Through those conversations, his children have become dedicated and driven too.

"They’re not afraid of hard work. I was just with my oldest sons. I was here working on a project. They jumped in to help, and we were up working until six in the morning until it was perfect,” the 55-year-old explained.

Joe Thomas

And working nights into the early hours of the morning is not an uncommon occurrence for Anthony.

“My career is my life. It’s my passion. … I don’t need much sleep. ... When you’ve been in the game as long as I have, and have had 105 number ones, 83 major awards and 15 billion streams, when you’re sitting in that seat, it’s shocking. It’s no wonder I’m so damn tired all the time. I’m like, ‘I did all that,’” he shared.

While the multi-hyphenate stays motivated to do his best, he admitted that he's more relaxed now, especially when it comes to his new music.

"I'm looser now. Less tense, if you will, in my interpretation. I'm just having fun with it and experimenting. … There's not much left to do other than to enjoy it at this stage of my career. I think that my legacy is intact musically. My work is done in the way of having to prove anything," the Puerto Rican singer noted.

Joe Thomas

"I've been making music for over 30 years now, and I've always had my sound. I think that that's what set me apart. And the reason I think it's matured is because I know what works," he continued.

With that confidence, Anthony feels a sense of calmness.

"I think the hardest [thing] to achieve [is] peace of mind that you know you've done it right, when you don't have to look over your shoulder so much, and there is just peace."

