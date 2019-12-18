Marc Anthony's Yacht Catches Fire While Docked in Miami

A luxury yacht belonging to Marc Anthony caught fire while docked at Watson Island in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday.

A rep for Anthony confirmed to ET that the boat belonged to the singer, who who was not on board when the fire erupted. The rep adds that "everyone is safe," and no further comments will be provided about this matter.

ET has learned that at 7:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue fireboats, along with Miami Beach Fire, assisted City of Miami Fire in responding to a yacht fire at the marina located on Watson Island. When both MDFR #Fireboat21 and #Fireboat73 arrived, they found the yacht engulfed in flames as a City of Miami fireboat was attempting to put out the fire. MDFR crews began to work on extinguishing the fire alongside other responding agencies to help prevent the spread of the fire onto adjacent boats docked in the marina.

‪‪Aside from putting out the fire, MDFR crews also deployed to minimize the environmental impact of firefighting on the water by utilizing specialized oil spill response equipment. This equipment entails an oil-absorbent boom, which is a strong mesh-like sleeve that encases a highly absorbent material that soaks up oil and surface sheen.‪

‪At the time of the fire, there were two crew members on board the yacht, but they were able to get off safely and there were no reported injuries, ET has learned. Boat fires can quickly go from a small compartment fire into an unstoppable blaze in a matter of minutes because of the material found onboard these vessels.‪

"[The] fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged," the City of Miami Fire Rescue shared on Twitter.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

Miami Fire Rescue units on scene of a 120 foot boat fire at 888 MacArthur Causeway. pic.twitter.com/sYxnglXugB — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

It's still unclear what lead to the fire breaking out onboard. The vessel, which was named Andiamo, is reportedly a total loss. TMZ reports that the large yacht was valued at around $7 million.

Anthony himself has yet to comment on the incident.

