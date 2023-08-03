Marc Maron is a big fan of the Barbie movie, and he doesn't have time for men who are decrying the film's representation of male characters.

Maron took to TikTok on Thursday to share his praise for the hit film -- starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and directed by Greta Gerwig -- and to slam critics.

The film is being widely hailed as a feminist masterpiece and a celebration of women, and the story surrounds the representation of women and men in media, gender roles in society and personal autonomy.

However, some very vocal men online have come out against the film, criticizing it for its portrayal of male characters -- and Maron says he feels anyone who has expressed this particular opinion should be ashamed.

"The fact that certain men took offense, is so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them," Maron said. "Any dude who can't take those hits in that movie, they've really gotta look in their pants and decide what they're made of."

"I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f**king insecure babies," he added

Maron also praised the film for managing to balance a wide-reaching appeal without sacrificing its progressive message and meaningful point, calling the film a "f**king masterpiece."

"It does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum, I think, primarily of women, and then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism," Maron said, adding that the accomplishment is "f**king monumental."

Despite some conservative backlash to the pro-feminist ideals of the film, it has clearly resonated with fans and audiences.

The film earned $162 million domestically in its opening weekend -- making it one of the biggest openings ever for a film helmed by a female director -- and has gone on to gross $394.5 million domestically and $832.8 million worldwide in just 13 days.

