Marcia Cross is "healthy and happy" after undergoing treatment for anal cancer.

The 56-year-old actress opened up about her recent health scare on social media, revealing that she is sad that her hair fell out during the course of her treatment, but is grateful "to be alive."

"So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra. Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you. Xxoo m❤️❤️❤️," Cross shared on Instagram on Sept. 15. After fans expressed concern that she was still battling cancer, the former Desperate Housewives star clarified that she is "doing well. Didn’t mean to scare you. Almost 8 months post treatment."

In a second Instagram, she reaffirmed that she was "all good now."

"I am POST cancer. All good now. Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever," her post read. "Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart."

A couple days later, Cross shared a lengthy message about how, after posting a picture of herself and "uttering the words cancer and hair loss" she felt "liberated, deliriously free and completely me."

"How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful lift I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself," she expressed. "I certainly wasn't expecting the response of love and kindness that flowed to me."

Another actress who has also recently opened up about her cancer battle is Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Following her successful battle against breast cancer, the Veep star opened up on how her heath struggle has changed her outlook.

"I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how," Louis-Dreyfus told InStyle. "I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course. But it’s more than that. It’s bigger."

See more in the video below.

