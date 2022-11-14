Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank.

Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project, and explained that it was in development with her attached to star for quite a while.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led -- not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story -- which we thought would’ve been really cool," Robbie explained.

However, the plans seem to have fizzled out like a wet fuse on a ship's cannon, saying of Disney, "I guess they don’t want to do it."

Robbie previously led a female-centric DC comics project, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which resonated with critics and was praised by fans, but failed to make a splash at the box office and fell far short of predicted earnings.

The perceived financial shortcomings of several high-profile female-led tentpole projects may have played a part in Disney's decision to not move forward with Robbie's take on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

However, Robbie still has quite a bit on her plate, with the hotly anticipated Babylon set to hit theaters Dec. 23, the long-awaited Barbie movie coming out in July 2023, and a yet untitled Ocean's Eleven prequel in the works with director Jay Roach.

Margot Robbie Reacts to 'Barbie' Movie Costumes Already Being a Thing (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Margot Robbie to Star in a Female-Fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Producer Weighs in on Johnny Depp's Casting

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Ooze Old Hollywood in 'Babylon' New Trailer

Margot Robbie Celebrates Birthday With a Barbie-Themed Party While Filming Live-Action Movie