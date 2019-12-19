The queen of Christmas has just given her fans the best present of the year!

Twenty-five years after releasing "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Mariah Carey dropped a brand new music video for the holiday anthem on Thursday night. Before dropping the epic new "Make My Wish Come True" edition, Mimi treated viewers to a Q&A on her YouTube channel, where she reflected on one of the biggest hits of her career.

"We wanted to make a modern classic and that has been the theme from the beginning," Carey -- beautifully dressed in a red gown -- said about the inspiration for the new video, directed by Joseph Kahn, adding that it is "the opposite from the original video. This is more of a production but I feel like it has the same spirit if not more."

Describing it as "grandiose," she also teased a cute appearance from her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as dog Cha Cha.

The festive hit was originally featured on Carey’s 1994 Christmas album, Merry Christmas. The chanteuse had previously revealed that she wrote the song's lyrics after the original music video was filmed.

Last year, the song broke Spotify's single-day streaming records, hitting 10.8 million streams on Christmas Eve. And this week, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever. The song previously reached number three in 2018 and has now hit the top spot, 25 years since its release.

"Thank you, oh my gosh. I can't thank you enough and, since we are talking to all the Lambs in the land, I can’t thank you enough," she also said during the Q&A about hitting No. 1. "It makes me so happy. I can't believe it. We did it."

ET was with Carey in 1994, less than 48 hours after the single hit radio, where she opened up about creating the tune.

"When you record a Christmas album it's around for the rest of your life," she told ET at the time. "It's something that people can play for years and years to come."

