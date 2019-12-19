The Queen of Christmas and the December birthday diva both look festive in this stunning dress! Pop stars Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera recently rocked nearly identical holiday dresses and they both looked phenomenal.

Xtina was the first to don the look, which she wore to her 39th birthday bash over the weekend.

The Christmas-loving artist shared numerous photos and videos from the event, even doing a mini photo shoot in the look. Her version of the scoop-neck, long-sleeve dress cuts off just below the butt, showing off her legs.

Aguilera rocked a bold red lip to match the dress and wore her wavy blonde tresses in a high ponytail.

The "Beautiful" singer even suffered a minor nip slip when she was entering her birthday party, flashing her black pasties as the low-cut neckline flung open. But the moment didn't embarrass Aguilera, who jokingly flashed her guests a second time for good measure.

Carey -- who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" -- also wore a floor-length version of the dress at a Tuesday appearance on The Late Late Show when she sang her song, "Oh Santa." The chart topper paired the sparkly look with matching red earrings and wore her blonde locks down and wavy for the holiday performance.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Both ladies love the Christmas season and let that reflect in their fashion.

"When your birthday falls on the best season of the year...🎄🎉," Aguilera captioned some pics of her look in front of bright pink Christmas trees.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Reflects on Her Iconic Christmas Hit 25 Years Later! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for First Time Ever

Inside Christina Aguilera's 39th Birthday Bash: Demi Lovato, Wardrobe Malfunctions and More!

Christina Aguilera Reflects on 20 Years Since Debut Album (Exclusive)

Related Gallery