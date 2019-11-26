Christina Aguilera Reflects on 20 Years Since Debut Album (Exclusive)

Christina Aguilera is reminiscing!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 38-year-old singer at the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, and she marveled over the two decades that have passed since her self-titled debut album.

"This is a new chapter! I'm excited. My birthday's this month, so there's a lot to celebrate. Twenty years of original album is this [year,] so it's a lot to be thankful for and celebrate!" Aguilera said, before revealing what she remembers about herself from that time.

"She was just ready. She was doing everything, being worked a lot I mean," she recalled of herself. "I've been working for my whole life, so to... reflect on that time and to be here now and as a woman, so sure of myself -- and now I have kids who can watch at home -- it's really exciting!"

During the AMAs, Aguilera performed her new collaboration, "Fall On Me," with A Great Big World. The pop star and the duo -- who's made up of Ian Axel and Chad King -- previously teamed up for the 2015 track, "Say Something."

"I love them so much! They're such talented songwriters and... there's something so humble and unassuming and the songs they write, they ask for nothing, reach so many," she praised. "I mean when I do 'Say Something' in my concert, it's just a song where everybody can just feel the connection and love."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Aguilera Reveals Song that 'Jumpstarted Everything' on 20th Anniversary of Debut Album Embed Code Restart

Christina Aguilera Breaks Down While Receiving Award from Domestic Violence Shelter

Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Video of Son Max and Their Dogs at Her Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera Reveals Song That 'Jumpstarted Everything' on 20th Anniversary of Debut Album (Exclusive)

Related Gallery