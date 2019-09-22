Christina Aguilera's son is showing his support for his mom!

On Saturday, the 38-year-old pop star took to Twitter to share a sweet video of her 11-year-old son, Max, whom she shares with her ex, Jordan Bratman.

In the sweet clip, Max is lounging on the couch with his family's adorable pups, backstage at his mom's Christina Aguilera: The Xperience residency at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

When Aguilera asks, "So whose Vegas show is this really? Who's the king of the castle?" Max hilariously responds by pointing to himself.

Back in January, Aguilera -- who also has a 5-year-old daughter, Summer, with her current beau, Matthew Rutler -- told ET that both her kids would make some appearances at her shows.

"They'll be in and out whenever it's ready, and school and everything obviously comes first," she said. "But Mama's got to get back to what I love to do, and the stage has always been my home."

Despite how busy the residency has been for Aguilera, she felt "ready" for the experience after the success of her Liberation Tour last year.

"[My daughter] was actually my assistant, she'd be like, 'OK, Mom, let's go. Next hotel, next city,' and they would both get mad at me, to be honest, if I didn't include them at some point, if I didn't bring them on stage at the end of the show," Aguilera recalled of touring with her brood, before revealing how they influenced her Vegas show.

"Mama Bear and Mother Nature might play an interesting inspirational effect and exploring a universal appeal and interesting visuals on this one," she said.

Watch the video below for more on Aguilera.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Aguilera Reveals Song That 'Jumpstarted Everything' on 20th Anniversary of Debut Album (Exclusive)

Christina Aguilera Shares Emotional Anniversary Post as 'Genie in a Bottle' Turns 20

Christina Aguilera Addresses Adam Levine's Sudden Departure From 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery