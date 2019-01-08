Mariah Carey Settles Legal Battle With Ex-Manager Stella Bulochnikov

Mariah Carey's legal battle with her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, has finally come to an end.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the two parties have reached a mutually agreed resolution to the matter, and Bulochnikov has agreed to discontinue the action against Carey "with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorneys' fees and costs."

Back in April, approximately five months after being fired by Carey, Bulochnikov filed documents against the pop star, accusing her of sexual harassment and breach of contract. Carey vehemently denied the claims.

Fans found the move shocking, seeing as just a year before that, the two appeared to be best friends and business partners. Bulochnikov was even featured on Carey's reality show, Mariah's World.

A source close to Bulochnikov told ET at the time the allegations were made that "things fell apart for a few reasons."

Hear more on their fallout in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Stuns in Dazzling Curve-Hugging Gowns For Las Vegas Residency Return

Mariah Carey Flaunts Incredible Figure In Pink Bikini on St. Barts Vacation

Mariah Carey Gets Real About Britney Spears, Meryl Streep and More

Related Gallery