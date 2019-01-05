From the snow-filled slopes of Aspen, Colorado, to the warm weather of St. Barts!

Mariah Carey has traded her festive winter wear for a bikini, and took to Instagram on Friday to share all the sexy pics.

The 48-year-old singer and mother of two puts her enviable bod on display in the snaps, as she poses it up by the pool in a sparkly pink two-piece. Carey couldn't look more ready for 2019 in the photos, and with her body looking this good, we can see why.

"Happy ☺️❤️," she wrote alongside one blissful shot, leaving her other Instagrams captionless.

Carey celebrated New Year's Eve on the Caribbean Island, sharing a photo of her shimmering dress from the night's festivities to Instagram on Tuesday. "I couldn't have asked for a better way to ring in 2019 than performing in such a magical place! @NikkiBeachWorld @NikkiBeachSaintBarth, I'll be back ❤️ #CelebrationOfLIfe #ForeverYoung," she captioned the photo.

By Thursday, she was "Festivating in St. Barth's! 🎉🦋."

Carey debuted her slimmed-down figure last year, with a source telling ET at the time that the GRAMMY winner was "thrilled" with her weight loss.

"She seems to be exuding happiness and she is," the source said. "She has had big changes in her life for the better."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Steps Out Showing Some Leg for Bryan Tanaka Date Night

Mariah Carey Explains Her ‘I Don’t Know Her’ Quote About Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey Has Her Kids Sing Background Vocals to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' -- Watch!

Related Gallery