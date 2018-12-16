Mariah Carey Steps Out Showing Some Leg for Bryan Tanaka Date Night

Mariah Carey showed a lot of leg during her date night with Bryan Tanaka.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" songstress looked stunning in a low-cut black gown with a thigh-high slit, which she rocked under a black leather jacket, while out and about with her boyfriend in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday night.

The iconic diva was all smiles for photographers and paparazzi while holding hands with Tanaka, her choreographer-turned-beau, while the pair hit the town following her concert performance.

Carey, who gleefully flaunted her slimmed-down, curvy physique for the cameras, was performing at the Forest National Arena in Brussels as part of her All I Want for Christmas Is You: A Night of Joy and Festivity Tour, which came to a close Sunday night after her final performance in Spain.

The 48-year-old singer has never shied away from showing some skin with her boyfriend, especially when it comes to her various holiday ensembles.

For Halloween, Carey and Tanaka rocked matching theme costumes, with the "We Belong Together" singer donning a sexy nurse outfit, and Tanaka flashing his abs as a shirtless doctor.

Carey has been flaunting her impressive weight loss in recent months, and has delighted in showing off her slimmed down figure while spending time with her handsome boyfriend.

Check out the video below for a look at the idyllic, steamy vacation the couple enjoyed back in August.

