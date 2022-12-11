Concertgoers at Mariah Carey's show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were in for a special treat Friday night when she brought her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, to the stage.

In video posted by a fan on YouTube, Carey introduced Monroe -- twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Carey shares with former husband Nick Cannon -- to the crowd, calling her kids "the greatest gift."

"This is my baby girl, here," Carey gushed. "Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift. You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever, when I had my twins Roc and Roe [Moroccan and Monroe], and once again I’d like to introduce you to my daughter, Monroe."

Carey and Monroe embodied the spirit of the season, dressed in sparkly white dresses and tiaras as they sat on a set that included Christmas trees, presents and toy soldiers.

"This is our first duet," Carey told the sold-out crowd before setting up the song. "Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called 'Away in a Manger.' We’ve been working on this one for a minute."

The pair then belted out the 19th-century carol to the excitement of the audience, who were thrilled to see the 11-year-old show off her vocal range, much like her iconic mother.

"My daughter, Miss Monroe," Carey said proudly at the song's end.

Friday's show marked Carey's first post-COVID Christmas concert. The Merry Christmas to All! tour including two shows in Toronto, with Carey performing at New York City's Madison Square Garden Dec. 13 and 16.

For those unable to make to Carey's Christmas tour, her two-hour concert special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! will air Dec. 20 on CBS and Paramount+.

While the moment marked the pair's first duet, it wasn't the first time Monroe has joined her mother on stage. Both she and her brother often joined Carey during her #1 to Infinity Las Vegas residency and at a few other shows around 2017 and 2018, and most recently' during her the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month, where they danced alongside Carey as she performed her Christmas classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

