Marilyn Manson turned himself in to law enforcement in Los Angeles on Friday, and was processed and released on bail with conditions, ET can confirm.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, had an active arrest warrant in New Hampshire stemming from an alleged incident involving a videographer on Aug. 18, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, where the artist was performing a concert. According to a statement from Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department, Manson turned himself in on Friday, July 2.

"Mr. Warner was processed and released on personal recognizance bail with the conditions that: 1, He not commit a federal, state or local crime while on release; 2, He appear at all court proceedings as ordered; 3, He must advise the court in writing of all changes of addresses within 24-hours of doing so; 4, He have no contact with the alleged victim," the statement reads. "Mr. Warner has been given a court date to appear at the 4th Circuit Court, District Division in Laconia, NH."

It was previously reported from multiple outlets that the 52-year-old artist would surrender himself to the Los Angeles Police Department after an agreement between the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire and his attorney, Howard King. The news came weeks after the Gilford Police Department announced that it had "an active arrest warrant" for Manson for "two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault." In a Facebook post, the department stated that Manson and his attorney "have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

The videographer, police said, "had been subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred." According to TMZ, video from the concert shows Manson sticking his face in the camera lens and spitting. The outlet reports that the alleged victim suffered "no injuries," but Manson was charged because the spitting constitutes "unprivileged physical contact."

If convicted, Manson faces a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000 or less, per the Gilford Police Department. They also noted that "the alleged assaults are not sexual in nature," a clarification they made "due to a number of other allegations made against" Manson recently.

At the time, Manson's attorney released a statement regarding the active arrest warrant, expressing: "It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply," reads the statement. "This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

Meanwhile, Manson also faces allegations of abuse and violence made against him by several ex-girlfriends, as well as a former assistant. A member of Manson's team previously vehemently denied any accusations of assault to ET.

ET previously reported that police are looking into alleged incidents of domestic violence involving Manson.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

