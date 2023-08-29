Congratulations are in order for Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, as the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this week.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram to mark the occasion by sharing a sweet throwback photo from the couple's 2004 nuptials. In the shot, Hermann can be seen smiling while dancing with his bride. Hargitay is pictured in profile, looking up at her husband with a handful of garden roses adorning her classic chignon hairstyle.

"19 years. Best dance of my life. Only dance of my life," Hargitay wrote in her caption.

Earlier this year, the longtime couple made a rare red carpet appearance with all three of their kids -- August, 16, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11 -- at the 21st annual Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. The actress welcomed August in 2006, and the couple later adopted Amaya and Andrew within six months of each other in 2011.

Hargitay, 59, and Hermann, 56, were both being honored at the gala for their continuous work with SAY, a non-profit organization "that empowers, educates, and supports young people who stutter and the world that surrounds them."

The duo was honored as the organization's new Hall of Fame inductees, while Wayne Brady and journalist/author John Hendrickson were bestowed with the SAY: Hero Award. Joann Fabric & Craft Stores earned the SAY: Budd Mayer Advocacy Award.

It's an especially meaningful cause for Hargitay and Hermann, whose son, August, has a stutter.

When ET spoke with Hermann and Hargitay in 2018, the pair opened up about how they make their long-lasting marriage work.

"There is no secret. We’re all just working through it -- whether it’s a relationship that exists in the public eye to some degree or doesn't," Hermann said at the time. "Our son plays basketball and his coach says, 'Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals,' and I think when it comes to relationships, the fundamentals, in the end, are not that complicated. That doesn't mean that they’re easy, but they’re not that complicated. It's fundamentals -- kindness, listen well and fight fair."

