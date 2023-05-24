Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Their Three Children
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Glimpse at Her Kids With Peter Herm…
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Farewell: Adam Levine Returns and Ni…
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals She's Back Singing in NY…
‘Fubar’: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Ready for Stunts and Why …
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
'The Voice' Finale: Watch Sorelle, Gina Miles, NOIVAS, Grace Wes…
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Spills on Proposing to Girlfriend Renee Mo…
'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant (Exclusive)
Niall Horan on Missing Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Season 23…
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Son Truman Joining the ‘Fami…
'Selling Sunset’: Bre Tiesi on Son Legendary’s 1st Birthday and …
Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Would Get T…
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
Mariska Hargitay, her husband, Peter Hermann, and their kids made a rare red carpet appearance for a gala celebrating a great and worthy cause.
The Law & Order: SVU star and Hermann on Monday attended the 21st annual Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. The couple, who have been married for nearly two decades now, were flanked by their three children -- August, 16, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11. The actress welcomed August in 2006, and the couple later adopted Amaya and Andrew within six months of each other in 2011.
Hargitay and Hermann -- along with Wayne Brady and journalist/author John Hendrickson -- were both being honored at the gala for their continuous work with SAY, a non-profit organization "that empowers, educates, and supports young people who stutter and the world that surrounds them."
The couple is the organization's new Hall of Fame inductees, while Brady and Hendrickson were bestowed with the SAY: Hero Award. Joann Fabric & Craft Stores earned the SAY: Budd Mayer Advocacy Award.
It's an especially meaningful cause for Hargitay and Hermann, whose son, August, has a stutter.
In video posted on Hargitay's Instagram Story, the couple is shown at the podium delivering a few words, which included Hermann seemingly choking back tears while addressing August: "First, August, thank you. I'm so proud to be your dad."
"Our son stutters," Hargitay told People, "and it was so beautiful to have this lovely community to introduce him to and learn about it from the experts."
August told the outlet that being surrounded by people who know exactly what he's going through felt special.
"I think that being in a place where you're surrounded by the people who are dealing with the same thing you are is super special. In school, there aren’t a lot of other people, or on the sports teams you play, at the organizations you go to, at the events I’m at with my parents. There's always a lot of pressure and conversation," he told People. "So to be in a place where the edge is off and it's encouraged, it's welcomed? It's special."
When ET spoke to Hermann and Hargitay in 2018, the couple, who tied the knot in 2004, opened up about how they make their long-lasting marriage work.
"There is no secret. We’re all just working through it -- whether it’s a relationship that exists in the public eye to some degree or doesn't," Hermann said at the time. "Our son plays basketball and his coach says, 'Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals,' and I think when it comes to relationships, the fundamentals, in the end, are not that complicated. That doesn't mean that they’re easy, but they’re not that complicated. It's fundamentals -- kindness, listen well and fight fair."
RELATED CONTENT:
Mariska Hargitay Has Perfect Run-In With Fan Wearing 'SVU' Shirt
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Her Husband and Kids
Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With Christopher Meloni
Related Gallery