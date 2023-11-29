Mark Consuelos Explains Why Kelly Ripa Was Missing on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa has her reasons for being absent from Live With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday. Mark Consuelos, Ripa's husband and co-host, opened the show by explaining why Déjà Vu Parker, who is the announcer for Live, was seated next to him and not his wife.

"Yesterday you could tell [Kelly] was losing her voice a little bit," Consuelos shared. "It's gone, it's lost."

Parker asked if Ripa was feeling OK, to which Consuelos replied, "Yeah, she's gonna feel better. She's just resting a little bit."

"What do you do when Kelly gets sick?" Parker inquired. Consuelos quipped, "Uh, I go to the basement!"

The 52-year-old Riverdale star later shared that he was "quarantining" from Ripa so he "didn't get the laryngitis." He insisted that the 53-year-old TV personality will "feel better soon."

Consuelos and Parker interviewed guests Sebastian Maniscalco and David Blaine on Wednesday. Live With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos. - Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ripa isn't the only morning show personality who's been noticeably absent recently. Her former Live co-host, Michael Strahan, had a weeks-long hiatus from Good Morning America for "personal family matters," but returned to the show on Nov. 15.

