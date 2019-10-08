Mark Consuelos is spilling some tea about his Riverdale co-stars!

The 48-year-old actor stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday and answered a series of questions about KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Charles Melton.

When asked which actor gets the most fan DMs, Consuelos immediately said Apa. He also said Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the show, is most likely to grill Consuelos about his personal life, and is the cast member who has changed the most since the show took off. As for who'd be the person to throw a party in his trailer, Consuelos pointed to Melton.

Consuelos also jokingly revealed which of his co-stars on the teen drama brings their real-life drama to set.

"Oh, sweetie. Can I pick, like, three people?" Consuelos quipped. "They're all very professional, but if I had to pick a few people -- oh, gosh -- maybe the girls."

Petsch nabbed a couple of other distinctions during the game, with Consuelos saying that she's the most likely to accidentally spill a spoiler and to be honest about hating a co-star's outfit.

In addition to dishing on his young co-stars, Consuelos also discussed his fondest memory of Luke Perry, who died in March following a stroke.

"We went boating one day in Vancouver... We went off for a few hours," Consuelos recalled of his day with Perry, whom he said "everybody loved."

"We bonded," he added of his late co-star. "It was really nice."

When ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the Riverdale parents -- Molly Ringwald, Madchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich and Consuelos -- at New York Comic Con, the group opened up about what fans can expect from the upcoming tribute episode to Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the series.

"Get ready to cry," Ringwald said.

"Get the tissues out," Amick agreed. "It's a really beautiful episode that really sends off our Fred Andrews and our Luke Perry as a hero."

"Luke in real life is so much like Fred Andrews," Nichols added. "…That it's crazy how much that episode parallels everything for us."

Season 4 of Riverdale premieres on Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

