'Riverdale' Says Goodbye to Luke Perry in Heartbreaking New Promo

Archie and the gang are bidding farewell to Luke Perry's character in the touching new Riverdale promo that was released during New York Comic Con on Sunday.

In the clip, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) are at Pop's having breakfast and discussing going camping together before preparing for college. That's when Archie gets a phone call seemingly from his father, Fred Andrews (Perry). The next moment, he stands and drops his phone, then falls to his knees and his friends gather around.

"It hurts me that I never got to say goodbye," Archie explains in a voice-over as viewers get a fleeting glimpse at the funeral, which includes a photo of Perry surrounded by flowers.

"Fred Andrews will always be a part of Riverdale," Archie says during his eulogy.

The clip also touches upon Archie's work to turn the Southside Boxing Gym into a community center for kids, which he shows to his mother, Mary Andrews (Molly Ringwald). She proclaims: "Your father never would have believed this. Everything you've been building here."

Fans then get a peek at Archie's vigilante aspirations, Veronica's quest to learn more about her father and Jughead's arrival at prep school.

The full trailer arrives less than a week after a 30-second TV spot was released, which also shows moments from the Fred's funeral, including Archie and Jughead as pallbearers, carrying the casket in the cemetery.

Perry died in March of a massive stroke at age 52. Since, he's been remembered in numerous ways by the Riverdale cast, as well his co-stars on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Season 4 of Riverdale premieres on Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

