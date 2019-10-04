Luke Perry's Son Jack Looks Just Like His Dad at New York Comic Con

Luke Perry's legacy is living on in the most important way -- through his kids.

Jack Perry, a pro wrestler who goes by the name Jungle Boy, stepped out in New York City on Friday for New York Comic Con, and he looked more like his dad than ever.

The 22-year-old threw up the metal sign and flashed a shy smile as he walked the red carpet for the All Elite Wrestling press line, and it if it weren't for Jack's long curls, it would've been very easy to do a double take.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company

All Elite Wrestling made its debut on TNT one night prior, which Jack proudly posted about on Instagram, sharing, "Awesome tv debut last night for @aewonthnt! History in the making."

Luke died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke, and he his been honored posthumously by BH90210, the Beverly Hills, 90210, reboot/revival that premiered in August, and on Riverdale, which he was filming at the time of his death. Riverdale returns for season four on Wednesday, and the first hour-long, standalone episode will be in Luke's honor.

As for Jack, he's done quite a bit to keep his father's memory alive. Two days after Luke died, Jack paid tribute with a heartbreaking and inspiring post on Instagram. "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad," Jack began the message. "He loved [and] supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. "I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you dad."

Then in July, Jack climbed atop the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood billboard as the movie premiered in Los Angeles. The Quentin Tarantino film marked Luke's last movie role.

"Big premiere tonight. He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it," Jack later captioned an Instagram of his climb. "A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever. Thanks @dannydrone_ for capturing and making this for me.”

As Jack sat atop the billboard taking a moment to reflect, across the road from him was a BH90210 billboard.

While promoting TNT's All Elite Wrestling's live weekly matches that same month, Jack also opened up to ET about his dad. "The thing that I'm most proud of about my dad, always, is that he was a really good guy," he said. "And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it. He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody and it's a nice thing."

For more from Jack's interview, watch the video below.

