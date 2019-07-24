Jack Perry couldn't be happier that the world still pays tribute to his late father, Luke Perry.

The 22-year-old wrestler opened up to ET's Keltie Knight at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, about all the love the Riverdale star has received since his death, and what he's most proud about his dad.

"The thing that I'm most proud of about my dad, always, is that he was a really good guy," Jack -- who was promoting TNT's All Elite Wrestling's live weekly matches starting Oct. 2 -- expressed. "And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think, it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it. He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody and it's a nice thing."

Luke died in March after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52. When asked if it's difficult to share his grief with the world, Jack said, "Yes and no."

"I appreciate it. I knew him, obviously, in a way that no one else did," he explained. "So I can't relate fully to -- not everyone gets it. I think everyone gets it in their own way, and that's nice to see. I think everyone gets it in their own way."

During the TNT panel, Jack also shared that his father was happy about his new wrestling endeavor.

"My dad's favorite wrestler was Cody [Rhodes']," he said, adding, "This whole thing was a roundabout ... he was very happy with the direction things were going."

Earlier this week, Jack paid tribute to his dad’s final acting role -- in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- by climbing atop the film’s billboard on Monday, as the movie premiered in Los Angeles, California.

"I kind of just had to do it," he told ET about the grand gesture. "I like climbing stuff and I saw it there. I just wanted to -- it will only be there for so long and I kind of wanted to commemorate it being there forever in a way and it's kind of just my natural thing to go climb on stuff."

The young star also admitted that watching his dad's final project was "a little bit" emotional and hard to watch.

"But I was very proud of it and, you know, my dad was really proud of it and he was really excited about it," Jack acknowledged. "So it was cool to see that and I'm glad he got to do that. It was really good for him. But yeah it was a crazy movie."

For more on how Luke's former co-stars are honoring him, watch below.

