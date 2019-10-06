Luke Perry's contemporaries on Riverdale say fans are in for an emotional ride on the show's upcoming season 4 premiere, which will explore the death of the late actor's character.

"Get ready to cry," Molly Ringwald, who plays Fred's wife, Mary Andrews, told ET's Leanne Aguilera while alongside co-stars Madchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich and Mark Consuelos at New York City Comic Con on Sunday.

"Get the tissues out," Madchen Amick agreed. "It's a really beautiful episode that really sends off our Fred Andrews and our Luke Perry as a hero."

Nichols added: "Luke in real life is so much like Fred Andrews…that it's crazy how much that episode parallels everything for us."

In the premiere episode, one of Perry's old Beverly Hills, 90210 stars, Shannen Doherty, will be making an appearance with a special role that relates to Perry's character's death. Amick shared that the veteran TV star was honored to be a part of the special episode.

"She was really happy and really thankful that they asked her to do that part," she said of Doherty. "To have her play that part was really special."

Earlier on Sunday, a promo was released for the episode which seems to reveal the moment that Archie (KJ Apa) discovers his father has died. The teen falls to his knees in Pop's diner after receiving a fateful phone call.

The clip also shows Archie working to turn the town's boxing gym into a youth community center. His mother visits at one point and proclaims: "Your father never would have believed this. Everything you've been building here."

While speaking with ET on Sunday, Ringwald suggested that the loss of Perry's character is going to be explored in a number of ways on the show.

"The thing about grief is it's not linear, you know?" she said. "It's not just like you get over it. Life goes on. …There's still moments where Archie and Mary really miss him and I think it's very important for people to see that."

Perry died in March of a massive stroke at age 52. He's since been remembered in numerous touching ways by his show's cast.

Season 4 of Riverdale premieres on Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

See ET's full chat with the show's stars above.

