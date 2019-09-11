Where the hell is Jughead?!

That seems the be the question on everyone's mind in the new trailer for Riverdale. The highly anticipated video is packed with never-before-seen footage from The CW drama's upcoming fourth season, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

The teaser kicks off with FP Jones leading a town-wide search party into Fox Forest. Armed with flashlights and panic-filled faces, Betty, Veronica, Archie and many others call out for Jughead to emerge from the darkness.

"Isn't it crazy?" Veronica says in the trailer's next scene, which clearly takes place before Jughead goes missing. "In just nine months, life as we know it will be over."

And with this eerie warning, fans see that the raven-haired beauty is cuddling on the couch with Archie while Betty is sitting on Jughead's lap. Each of the Core Four members appears relaxed, and oblivious to the haunting future ahead, as they sip glasses of what appears to be champagne.

These scenes -- though shocking! -- shouldn't come as too big of a surprise to devoted Riverdale fans. In May's season three finale, the teen drama teased fans with a time-jump to spring break of senior year in which Betty ominously hinted that Jughead was gone.

Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that Jughead's disappearance will be the series' central mystery in season four.

"In the middle of the season, our midseason finale is that night depicted in the flash-forward," the showrunner revealed at Riverdale's San Diego Comic-Con panel in July. And in episodes leading up to it, we’re going to flash-forward to other events from that night and immediately after that night. So, you’ll start to kind of piece it together, I think."

In addition to teasing Jughead's disappearance, the season four trailer also features some sultry bedroom scenes (we see you under those sheets, Varchie!) and some aggressive attacks: one by Cheryl and one against Betty.

Jughead also mentions a line about "our deepest desires and our darkest fears" and now we're both frightened and freakin' excited by this new season!

Season four of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m EST/PST on The CW.

