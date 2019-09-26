Mark Ronson is walking back his previous declaration that he considers himself to be "sapiosexual."

The musician made the comments while speaking with ITV's Good Morning Britain, claiming that he "didn't know there was a word" for his attraction to intellect over physicality.

According to Psychology Today, the term sapiosexual -- which stems from the latin word sapiens, meaning wise -- refers to someone who "finds intelligence and the human mind to be the most sexually attractive feature for a potential sexual relationship."

While Ronson seemed pretty confident in that description of his own sexual interests, the artist decided to take back the remarks and apologize. Ronson sat down with Rolling Stonefor the first in the publication's "In Conversation," presented by Ralph Lauren, and addressed his high-profile declaration.

"I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it," Ronson said, explaining that he regrets making the remark without fully understanding what the term meant.

According to Ronson, Good Morning Britain had recently done a segment on sapiosexuality, and asked Ronson what he thought of the term. The musician said the hosts described it as, "When you're attracted to intelligence," to which he replied, "That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?"

"[Then] they were like basically like, 'OK, Mark Ronson identifies as sapiosexual,'" Ronson recalled. "Then they proceeded to ask me about Miley Cyrus’ dating life and something else I probably wasn’t that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it."

Ronson said he never figured his off-the-cuff remark would end up making headlines, and that he was "embarrassed" by the idea that people would misconstrue his remarks.

Meanwhile, Ronson's comments about his own sexuality come a few months after he confirmed that he's currently dating Rebecca Schwartz, a Saturday Night Live talent exec.

Ronson's full "In Conversation" sit-down with Rolling Stone will premiere next week.

