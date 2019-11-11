Mark Ruffalo Reveals His Dream 'She-Hulk' Casting (Exclusive)

Who in Hollywood has what it takes to play the Hulk's female counter-part in the upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk?

Last week, ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Mark Ruffalo at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards, where he was asked to weigh in on who he thinks should take the role.

"I mean, Tessa Thompson's already Valkyrie but she'd be a great She-Hulk," Ruffalo, who's played the big green superhero since 2012, gushed of his Avengers: Endgame co-star.

It was at the D23 expo in August that Marvel producer Kevin Feige announced a She-Hulk series headed to Disney+, telling attendees: "Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU." He later added that Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk's alter ago, is "a Hulk, she's a lawyer and she's going to star in a show unlike anything we've done before."

In the comics, Jennifer Walters is cousins with Bruce Banner and inherits his abilities after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from him. With her newfound powers, she fights in the courtroom by day and takes on super villains at night. There's no word yet if Mark Ruffalo will appear on the show.

In September, ET chatted with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, who enthusiastically shared her interest in the role after fans online suggested her.

"I would die to play that role," Beatriz said at the time. "That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe."

Not only had Beatriz heard the online musings about her taking on She-Hulk, she might have started a bit of training for the role, just in case.

"I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things," said Beatriz, adding, "But also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way."

On Thursday, Ruffalo was on hand to receive the Artists Inspiration Award for his environmental activism. While speaking with ET on the red carpet, he shared his admiration for fellow environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, who presented him with the award that night.

"I marched with him at the Climate March in New York City," he said. "His foundation gave The Solutions Project, which I'm a co-founder of, a lot of seed money to get it started. And he's been doing this for a long time and has really pushed this forward and people's understanding of it. ...And it's a great honor to be here with him tonight."

