Marlon Wayans is giving Paris and Nicky Hilton their props for their part in the making of White Chicks.

In an Instagram photo of Marlon and Paris posing together, the comedian revealed that the socialite and her sister were the inspiration behind the iconic 2004 comedy starring Marlon and his brother, Shawn Wayans. Calling Paris the "original 'white chick,'" Marlon explained that it was a magazine cover with the sisters that struck the idea for the film.

"The original 'white chick' and I… funny story one day my brother @therealdjsw1 calls me at 3 am saying 'Marlon we should play white chicks'… I replied 'n***a, you high?'. The next day he showed me a magazine with @parishilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play gurls like this," Marlon wrote. "I immediately got it. They were so big and [were] the gateway to pop culture send up. We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives. So thank you Paris and Nikki for being muses. Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 'let's go shopping.'"

Although the film has become a cult classic in the years after its release, White Chicks received mixed reviews and was nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards in 2004. The film follows Marlon and Shawn, who also co-wrote the film with their director brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, as disgraced FBI agents who go undercover as white women to solve kidnappings.

During a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, star Terry Crews revealed that the brothers were interested in working on a sequel for the film. A few months later, Marlon clarified that nothing is set in stone yet.

"We're working toward it," he explained. "I'll let you guys know when it happens, happens. But we're moving slowly toward it….I like doing movies where I'm a Black man. It's a lot less makeup."

Marlon and Paris were two of the celebrities participating in Tubi's special "Nostalgia" event on June 30, which featured popular '90s and '00s TV stars like Marlon, Paris, Joey Lawrence, Fran Drescher and Lacey Chabert. TikTok personality Brittany Broski hosted the hour-long live event, which included trivia and other challenges related to the streaming service's hit shows like Dawson's Creek, The Nanny, Friday Night Lights and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

