ET has learned that Maroon 5 is a frontrunner to perform during Super Bowl LIII, a gig that will take place during halftime of the NFL championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

The band -- made up of frontman Adam Levine with Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar and Mickey Madden -- is currently on their Red Pill BluesTour, but conveniently have a break between a New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas and the Australian leg of their tour, which kicks off on Feb. 19.

Levine has previously expressed interest in performing the halftime show, telling Howard Stern in 2015 that he and his bandmates "very actively want to play the Super Bowl."

A spokesperson for the NFL released a statement to ET regarding who is being considered to perform on Super Bowl Sunday. "It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," the statement begins. "We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans, but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."

ET has reached out to the band's reps regarding this report, as well as Pepsi, who sponsors the halftime show.

Last year at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Justin Timberlake did the honors of performing at halftime during the Super Bowl LII game, which the Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots.

See highlights from his show, which included a tribute to Prince, below:

