Mickey Madden is taking a step back from Maroon 5. The bassist revealed on Tuesday, two weeks after his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, that he is taking a leave of absence from the band "for the foreseeable future." A spokesperson for Maroon 5 has no comment.

"I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future," Madden said in a statement to People. "During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best."

The LAPD confirmed to ET on July 1 that Madden had been arrested following a domestic violence allegation. The charge against Madden is California penal code 273.5(a), felony domestic violence charge, which involves willful infliction of a "traumatic" injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

Madden's bail was set for $50,000, and he was released on June 27, the same day as his arrest. Madden's next scheduled court date is for Sept. 29 at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

In a statement to ET at the time, a spokesperson for Maroon 5 said, "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved [in] the space to work things through."

Maroon 5's tour -- originally scheduled to start in May -- has now been scheduled to kick off on July 15, 2021. See more on Maroon 5 in the video below.

