Married at First Sight New Zealand star Andrew Jury was found dead in prison just hours before his scheduled court appearance.

Jury, who was 33 at the time of his death, was at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand, where he was found dead on June 27.

The New Zealand Herald reports that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

"While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious," Dion Paki, the prison general manager, told the Herald in a statement.

Andrew Jury in 2017 on season 1 of 'Married at First Sight New Zealand.' - Channel 4/Married at First Sight New Zealand

According to the Herald, Jury was facing charges of assault with intent to injure, willful damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Roy Jury, Andrew's father, said the reality star's family were "bewildered" and "deeply saddened" by his death.

Andrew, who was arrested on April 2, was allegedly "struggling" in prison.

"It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends," his father told the Herald.

The Herald also shared a collective statement from Andrew's Married at First Sight co-stars, including Brett and Angel Rennall, who tied the knot on the show and are still married, as well as Benjamin Blackwell.

"It's with heaviest hearts we've come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury," the reality stars wrote in a since-expired post on Instagram (per the New Zealand Herald). "Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show. At this time our entire cast wish o send our deepest condolences and love to his family."

Andrew, a builder, appeared on season 1 of Married at First Sight New Zealand in 2017 where he married Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. His last Instagram post with Vicky was shared in August 2018, writing, "One year ago I married this cheeky as chick. We officially lasted one year wifey! We rule. Here's to 1 more!!!"

It's unclear at what point the couple split, but Andrew later posted about his dating life and being banned on Tinder. In September 2020, he posted to Instagram, "Yesterday I was signing divorce papers, today I'm off to court, was I good was I bad, who knows?"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

