Jamie Otis has got exciting news to share.

The Married at First Sight star is expecting her second child with husband Doug Hehner. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share with fans when their new bundle of joy is expected to make its arrival.

"We heard the HEARTBEAT for the first time at our fertility specialist!!! And we finally have a due date! Our family will be expanding by two little baby feet & a whole lotta love on May 14, 2020," the reality star posted, along with photos of her in New York City with her husband and their 2-year-old daughter, Henley Grace.

"Every message I’ve read where you share with me about loss or infertility—OR never giving up & eventually having a rainbow baby—has made me feel understood & encouraged," Otis added. "These struggles can be so isolating at times, but I’ve realized there are so many women going through it and none of us should feel alone.💞 I have the strength to share my journey bc you first had the courage to share yours with me ...and those rainbow baby stories gave me *so* much HOPE while I was in the midst of the storm...twice now.🙏🏻🌈"

"I want to thank *you* for reading this long af caption🤣, for encouraging me during tough times, and celebrating with me during the good times," she concluded. "You have helped me far more than you’ll ever know. *You* inspire ME! So, thank YOU. Truly🙏🏻"

The exciting news comes after the couple suffered multiple miscarriages over the past few years. They welcomed their first child, Henley, in August of 2017 after losing a son they named Johnathan Edward four months into their pregnancy in 2016. Otis also revealed that she suffered an early miscarriage in September of 2018 just days after celebrating a positive pregnancy test. Then in January 2019, she shared on social media that she was "devastated" after suffering another miscarriage, less than a month after announcing the exciting news.

Otis and Hehner said "I do" on the first season of Married at First Sight in 2014. Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family! See more on their family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Married at First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Miscarriages

'Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Reflect on How Far They've Come (Exclusive)

‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Reveals She Suffered Another Miscarriage

Related Gallery