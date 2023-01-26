Working with your spouse has its ups and downs. ET's Brooke Anderson spoke with Married to Real Estate's Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson about what it's like to work alongside each other after 18 years of marriage.

"It depends on the day, the time," Jackson joked.

"On a serious note," he continued, "it's amazing, because you get to build a legacy, create a brand and inspire people with the person you love, doing what you love to do with the person you love. You can't beat that."

The key for separating home and work for the couple, who share three daughters, is knowing when to "shut it off."

"When you work together, and our lives are so intertwined when we go home, it’s like, 'All right, power down,'" Sherrod added. "So now, we can just be Mom and Dad."

While it's hard to slow down, the series allows the pair to show off their creativity as a couple and as a family, as well as portray a positive presence on TV.

"The flip side to that, is that our show is showing the positivity and creatively of us as a couple and as a family," Jackson said. "We're having fun, we're being creative, we're building. She’s doing real estate, I'm doing renovations and building, and we're having a good time, you know. We wanted people to see themselves in us."

On the hit HGTV series, the couple works to get their clients into neighborhoods they never thought they could afford. Using their real estate expertise, making smart purchases and even smarter renovations, Sherrod and Jackson make the idea of a dream home a reality.

While season 2 promises much of the same, the pair will also be battling the changing real estate market and the ebbs and flows of the construction business.

"We’ve been in business for over 20 years, so we’ve actually watched the ebbs and flows of real estate and the construction business. The only thing you’re really guaranteed is the unexpected is going to occur. That is just the rule with construction and real estate," Sherrod shared. "I think then we had a really great time of it, and now it’s getting tough. There’s a shortage of inventory and everybody’s feeling it, interest rates are higher. What I’m trying to make sure is that everyone just stays empowered and encouraged."

"Remember that real estate is cyclical," she added. "So, it's gonna go around and come right back around. What you need to make sure is your financial picture is ready when it does."

Jackson added that they also want to educate their clients and viewers as well, so that they're making the best decisions for their home buys and renovations.

"Outside of empowered, we also want to make sure that people are educated. We don’t want to just be doing and doing and doing and not informing you why it’s being done and how it’s being done," Jackson noted.

See the couple get to work on season 2 of Married to Real Estate, airing Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on HGTV.

