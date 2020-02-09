You go, girl!



The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is as big a deal as the 2020 Oscars red carpet, and as the annual soiree kicked off at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, the celebs did not disappoint!



That especially goes for Martha Stewart, who stepped out in a look we were not expecting.



The 78-year-old businesswoman hit the red carpet in a sassy LBD that featured sheer, tiered sleeves. She paired the look with layers of gold beaded necklaces and strappy metallic sandals. Her look was finished off with a piecey bob and a smoky eye.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Stewart definitely knows she looks fabulous -- just look at this pose!

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

We're not entirely surprised by the party frock, though. After all, the lifestyle guru did wrap up 2019 with a smokin' hot makeover.



Martha, we bow down to you!



Check out even more fabulous looks from the Vanity Fair party, hosted by Radhika Jones, in the gallery below.

Related Gallery

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2020: Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress for 'Judy'

Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

Martha Stewart Says Felicity Huffman 'Looked Pretty Schlumpy' in Her Prison Attire