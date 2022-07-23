Martha Stewart Reveals Six of Her Peacocks Were 'Devoured' by Coyotes in Broad Daylight
Martha Stewart, a noted animal lover, is in mourning after revealing that six of her peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes in broad daylight.
The 80-year-old lifestyle guru took to Instagram on Saturday and shared video of one of her beautiful peacocks named Blue Boy. While fans might have been in awe of the animal's majestic beauty, the caption revealed tragedy struck the Stewart household.
"RIP beautiful BlueBoy," she captioned the post. "The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy."
Stewart then asked if anyone had "solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??" She added that, going forward, she'll no longer allow the peafowl out of their yard and will now enclose the top of their large yard with wire fencing.
It was just over three months ago when Stewart revealed her cat, Princess Peony, died after she was killed by four of her dogs. Stewart explained that the four dogs "mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self."
Stewart, at the time, also took to social media to share a photo of men pouring dirt over a hole after burying the cat.
In a follow-up post, the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star shared a photo of the green-eyed cat. “This was the Princess Peony,” she wrote next to the photo.
