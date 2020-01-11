Martina McBride is mourning the death of her mother, Jeanne Schiff.

The "Concrete Angel" singer shared the heartbreaking news on her social media on Friday, revealing that her mom died on Jan. 10 after emergency heart surgery.

"My mom passed away this morning. She was a complex and amazing woman. Strong. Chic. No-nonsense. Hilarious. Witty," McBride began. "She had the prettiest hair and skin and hands...I loved her hands. She took good care of us. Our house was always the house where all the aunts, uncles, and cousins gathered, and she was really the reason for that. She made her 4 kids self sufficient, told us to go outside and play, gave us chores to do and taught us how to work. She wasn’t one to smother you with affection, do your homework for you, or attend every ballgame, but we always knew she was there for us."

The country super star continued by reflecting on the special moments with her mom, adding that she "loved to laugh and to tell stories to get a laugh. And even though she told me in the hospital that she wasn’t 'an enthusiastic cook' she made the best fried chicken I’ve ever tasted."

McBride also shared that she had spent the last week in the intensive care unit (ICU) with her family and the doctors who "went above and beyond to try and get her to a place where her heart would sustain her."

"During that week I held her hand, rubbed her shoulders, stroked her face, told her I loved her and she told me she loved me," she wrote. "Even though I wish it had ended differently I wouldn’t have traded that time with her for anything. So now we try and move forward without our matriarch. And somehow, in time, we will. Because she taught us how to be strong. I love you Mom. 1/10/20."

Earlier this week, McBride apologized to her fans for being quiet on social media, as she was tending to her mother.

I’ve been absent on social media because I’ve spent the past week with my family surrounding my mom with love 24/7 in a Kansas hospital following her emergency heart surgery. She’s a fighter and one of the strongest women I know but she could use your prayers please. Thank you. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) January 10, 2020

Following McBride's note, thousands of fans and friends took to her social media to leave their condolences and tell her that they love her.

Trisha Yearwood wrote, "Love and strength. ❤️❤️❤️," while Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town commented, "I’m so sorry Martina. Love you and your family. What a heritage she gave you!!!"

"❤️❤️❤️😢😢😢 love you so much," wrote Sara Evans.

