Olympian McKayla Maroney Mourns Death of Father Mike at Age 59

Rest in peace, Mike Maroney.

Olympian McKayla Maroney took to Twitter on Tuesday to mourn the death of her father. The former Purdue University quarterback died at just 59 years old.

McKayla shared a sweet photo of herself embracing her father by a pool. The 23-year-old former gymnast -- who won two medals at the 2012 London Summer Games -- sweetly smiles at the camera while wrapping her arms around her father's neck.

"Love u dad. I can't believe it's real. I don't want to. I'll miss you forever. Rest in peace," McKayla captioned the pic. "You were the most incredible dad. ❤️🌹."

Love u dad. I can't believe it's real.

I don't want to. I'll miss you forever.

Rest in peace. You were the most incredible dad. ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/0f6pwdAy0z — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) January 15, 2019

The athlete's brother, Kav Maroney, also paid tribute to his father on social media.

"Dad you taught me everything from how to walk to how to be a man and for that I thank you," he captioned an Instagram pic. "Thank you for getting up at 4:30am for work and not coming home till 7 pm everyday for more then 20 years just to keep food on the table, and for us to have a great life. I'm the man of the house now and I promise to hold everything down. I promise."

"I love you and miss you i will live to make you proud till The day i get to see you again," Kav added. "I love you dad."

