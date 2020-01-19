The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselcast was genuinely shocked to have won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. They beat out the casts of Barry, The Kominsky Method, Schitt's Creek and awards darling Fleabag.

"I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird," Alex Borstein joked upon taking the stage. "This makes no sense. I don't know what to say. I'm going to take this home and make sweet love to it through my Spanx hole. Anyone else got anything to say?"

"Honestly, this makes no sense. Fleabag is brilliant. You guys are brilliant," she continued. "We are very, very, very surprised. I didn't vote for Rachel [Brosnahan], I didn't vote for Tony [Shalhoub]. This makes no sense. Wow. Somebody else f**king--"

Brosnahan then jumped in. "We just want to say obviously this is a huge ensemble we are so proud to be a part of. This ensemble extends far beyond those that you see on this stage. We are missing, as Tony said, one really, really important member of our ensemble tonight, Brian Tarantina," she said of their late co-star, who died in November. "We had such an amazing time here with him last year, so thank you so, so much for this. This is dedicated to him."

"This is a mistake, but thank you," Brosnahan shared.

Borstein told ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet that she and her castmates weren't coming to the awards ceremony to win.

"We're not gonna win tonight which is why tonight is gonna be more fun," she said. "I can relax and watch Phoebe [Waller-Bridge, of Fleabag] take the stage. We all like hearing that accent."

"This is gonna be a fun night because most of us are SAG and we're coming to the table to get wasted," Borstein added.

