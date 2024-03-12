Mary Elizabeth Winstead hopes that the highly anticipated second season of Disney+'s Ahsoka gives her character, Hera Syndulla, the opportunity to explore relationships already beloved by viewers.

Talking with ET from the premiere of their new series, A Gentleman in Moscow, Winstead, 39, and husband Ewan McGregor shed light on what they know about the forthcoming season and what they are personally looking forward to.

"No, I don't know anything about season 2," joked McGregor, 52, who has portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise for more than two decades, even receiving his own Emmy-nominated series in 2022.

"I think just delving further into what those relationships are. Obviously, there's a big history there with Thrawn, so I think it would be great to see her in action in that capacity," Winstead shared. "But also, kind of mining some of that psychological warfare as well, it'd be really cool to see."

It was back in January that Variety first confirmed a second season was a go at Disney+ with Dave Filoni once again at the helm. Details surrounding the series have been scarce since then.

The first season aired on the Disney-owned streaming app in October and centered around Rosario Dawson's titular character working to save the galaxy from Grand Admiral Thrawn.

During their chat with ET, McGregor and Winstead both expressed interest in seeing more fight sequences involving her character, something fans have also been asking for due to her previous work in movies like Birds of Prey, Sky High and Live Free or Die Hard.

"I can give it a try," Winstead said.

"She can do it," added McGregor.

In their new show -- an adaptation of the novel by Amor Towles -- McGregor plays Alexander Rostov, a Russian count who spends decades in the attic of a hotel after the Russian Revolution. Winstead stars as Anna Urbanova, an actress and lover of Rostov's.

For the couple -- who married in 2022 and share a 2-year-old son named Laurie -- stepping into their 1900s-set show (their third project together) and going through the transformation of becoming their characters spiced things up for them in a way that was "very playful and fun."

"It was so fun to be on set together kind of looking like two different people," Winstead said, adding that they are not method actors whatsoever so they leave everything on set.

"I think it's pretty much all-encompassing when you're doing it and so you still have that in common when you come home," the Moulin Rouge actor added. "But we don't bring our characters home with us. We are ourselves when we come home."

"We're the same whether we're working together or not. We get to come home and we talk about our day like anybody else would," shared Winstead. "So it's nice to have that shared experience."

A Gentleman in Moscow premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on March 29 and airs on Showtime on March 31.

