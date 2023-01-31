Former Today show anchor Matt Lauer and his PR executive girlfriend, Shamin Abas, were spotted out together over the weekend in New York City. The couple -- who have remained largely low-profile throughout their relationship -- was seen shopping on Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the city.

Lauer was dressed in a casual ensemble, wearing jeans, a gray hoodie under a blazer and a matching beanie. For her part, Abas looked chic in a matching long skirt and blazer outfit with a patterned blouse underneath.

Lauer, 65, and Abas, 53, are longtime friends that sparked up a romance in October 2019. They were photographed for the first time together two months later as they were catching a flight out of New Jersey to New Zealand. Before this past weekend, the duo had not been photographed publicly since September 2022, when they were seen jet skiing in the Hamptons.

Lauer finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Annette Roque, in September 2019, after 20 years together. The former couple shares three children -- Jack, Romy and Thijs.

At the time of Lauer and Abas' relationship going public, a source told ET, "For some time, Matt wanted to save his marriage but his wife was far past ever mending their long-time troubled relationship."

"Annette has moved on, she has stepped out of this marriage for good and is ready for Matt to do the same," the source shared, adding that Lauer "finally feels free to date in public."

"He has spent a great deal of time reflecting on his role in his downfall and knows the only way to get past this is to start over," the source explained.

"Shamin has been a longtime friend to Matt and it’s no surprise they’ve started dating. She was there for him throughout this process. Since Matt's separation, he was quietly dating women, but hadn’t been serious until now. This romance with Shamin seems to make him really happy. She was one of the first friends to reach out and offer Matt support," the source shared. "They met in the Hamptons years ago and remained friends."

ET's source revealed, at the time, that Lauer and Abas started dating in October 2019. "She has stood by him and isn’t letting what’s been reported affect their relationship. Matt and Shamin have so much in common. Shamin knows what he’s been through and wants to be there for him for his next step in life," the source continued.

"Matt seems happier than he’s been in a very long time and those friends that have supported him through this believe Shamin is a great match," the source concluded.

Lauer was fired from NBC in November 2017 in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against him. He has denied all allegations against him, including an allegation of sexual assault by his former NBC News colleague, Brooke Nevils.

